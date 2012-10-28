Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 28
Rapid Vienna 2 Salzburg 0
Saturday, October 27
FC Admira Wacker Modling 4 Austria Vienna 6
Mattersburg 1 Wacker Innsbruck 2
Ried 3 SC Wiener Neustadt 1
WAC/ST. Andra 1 Sturm Graz 1 aband.62'
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Austria Vienna 13 9 2 2 24 10 29
2 Salzburg 13 8 3 2 28 16 27
-------------------------
3 Rapid Vienna 13 8 2 3 20 7 26
4 Sturm Graz 12 5 3 4 17 16 18
-------------------------
5 Ried 13 5 2 6 18 16 17
-------------------------
6 FC Admira Wacker Modling 13 4 4 5 28 23 16
7 WAC/ST. Andrae 12 4 2 6 16 19 14
8 Mattersburg 13 4 2 7 16 24 14
9 SC Wiener Neustadt 13 2 4 7 11 27 10
-------------------------
10 Wacker Innsbruck 13 3 0 10 9 29 9
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 27
WAC/ST. Andra v Sturm Graz (1630) aband.62'