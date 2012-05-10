BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Thursday Austria Vienna 3 SC Wiener Neustadt 1 Salzburg 2 Kapfenberger SV 0 Sturm Graz 0 FC Admira Wacker Modling 3 Mattersburg 0 Rapid Vienna 1 Ried 1 Wacker Innsbruck 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 34 17 11 6 53 29 62 ------------------------- 2 Rapid Vienna 34 14 14 6 48 30 56 3 FC Admira Wacker Modling 34 15 9 10 58 49 54 ------------------------- 4 Austria Vienna 34 13 12 9 50 41 51 ------------------------- 5 Sturm Graz 34 11 14 9 43 39 47 6 Ried 34 11 13 10 41 35 46 7 Wacker Innsbruck 34 10 14 10 35 42 44 8 Mattersburg 34 8 11 15 39 42 35 9 SC Wiener Neustadt 34 6 14 14 23 44 32 ------------------------- R10 Kapfenberger SV 34 5 8 21 21 60 23 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 13 Austria Vienna v Mattersburg (1400) FC Admira Wacker Modling v Ried (1400) Wacker Innsbruck v Sturm Graz (1400) Kapfenberger SV v Rapid Vienna (1400) SC Wiener Neustadt v Salzburg (1400)
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi