April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Rapid Vienna 3 Salzburg 3
Saturday, April 11
SC Wiener Neustadt 0 SV Ried 1
Sturm Graz 5 Altach 0
SV Groedig 1 Austria Vienna 1
Wolfsberger AC 2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 28 17 4 7 78 38 55
2 Rapid Vienna 28 14 7 7 50 33 49
-------------------------
3 Sturm Graz 28 14 5 9 47 32 47
4 Altach 27 13 6 8 36 35 45
-------------------------
5 Wolfsberger AC 28 13 3 12 38 34 42
6 SV Ried 28 10 7 11 38 41 37
7 Austria Vienna 28 8 10 10 38 41 34
8 SV Groedig 28 8 7 13 37 49 31
9 SC Wiener Neustadt 27 6 5 16 27 59 23
-------------------------
10 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 28 4 10 14 25 52 22
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
10: Relegation