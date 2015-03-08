Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Austria Vienna 2 Rapid Vienna 1 Saturday, March 7 Salzburg 0 Altach 1 SC Wiener Neustadt 0 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0 Sturm Graz 2 Wolfsberger AC 0 SV Ried 2 SV Groedig 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 24 15 3 6 68 30 48 2 Rapid Vienna 24 11 6 7 38 29 39 ------------------------- 3 Altach 24 11 6 7 33 29 39 4 Sturm Graz 23 10 5 8 34 28 35 ------------------------- 5 Wolfsberger AC 23 10 3 10 30 26 33 6 Austria Vienna 24 8 8 8 35 35 32 7 SV Ried 24 8 7 9 34 37 31 8 SV Groedig 22 6 6 10 31 39 24 9 SC Wiener Neustadt 24 6 5 13 27 55 23 ------------------------- 10 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 24 4 9 11 21 43 21 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 10: Relegation
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S