Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 8
FC Admira Wacker Modling 0 Ried 3
Sturm Graz 1 Salzburg 1
Mattersburg 1 SC Wiener Neustadt 0
WAC/ST. Andra 3 Austria Vienna 6
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Austria Vienna 19 14 3 2 45 15 45
2 Salzburg 19 11 5 3 40 20 38
-------------------------
3 Rapid Vienna 18 11 2 5 30 14 35
4 Sturm Graz 19 10 5 4 32 22 35
-------------------------
5 Ried 19 8 2 9 35 31 26
-------------------------
6 WAC/ST. Andrae 19 5 6 8 27 32 21
7 Mattersburg 19 6 3 10 23 37 21
8 FC Admira Wacker Modling 19 4 5 10 30 39 17
9 SC Wiener Neustadt 19 3 4 12 14 39 13
-------------------------
10 Wacker Innsbruck 18 4 1 13 12 39 13
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 9
Rapid Vienna v Wacker Innsbruck (1500)