Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 8 FC Admira Wacker Modling 0 Ried 3 Sturm Graz 1 Salzburg 1 Mattersburg 1 SC Wiener Neustadt 0 WAC/ST. Andra 3 Austria Vienna 6 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Austria Vienna 19 14 3 2 45 15 45 2 Salzburg 19 11 5 3 40 20 38 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Vienna 18 11 2 5 30 14 35 4 Sturm Graz 19 10 5 4 32 22 35 ------------------------- 5 Ried 19 8 2 9 35 31 26 ------------------------- 6 WAC/ST. Andrae 19 5 6 8 27 32 21 7 Mattersburg 19 6 3 10 23 37 21 8 FC Admira Wacker Modling 19 4 5 10 30 39 17 9 SC Wiener Neustadt 19 3 4 12 14 39 13 ------------------------- 10 Wacker Innsbruck 18 4 1 13 12 39 13 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 9 Rapid Vienna v Wacker Innsbruck (1500)