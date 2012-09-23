Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Ried 0 Rapid Vienna 2 Saturday, September 22 Austria Vienna 0 Salzburg 1 FC Admira Wacker Modling 5 Mattersburg 1 Wacker Innsbruck 0 WAC/ST. Andra 1 SC Wiener Neustadt 1 Sturm Graz 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Austria Vienna 9 7 0 2 14 4 21 2 Rapid Vienna 9 6 1 2 15 4 19 ------------------------- 3 Salzburg 9 5 3 1 18 10 18 4 Sturm Graz 9 5 1 3 14 12 16 ------------------------- 5 WAC/ST. Andrae 9 4 1 4 12 9 13 ------------------------- 6 FC Admira Wacker Modling 9 3 3 3 18 13 12 7 Mattersburg 9 4 0 5 14 19 12 8 Ried 9 3 1 5 9 11 10 9 SC Wiener Neustadt 9 1 2 6 7 22 5 ------------------------- 10 Wacker Innsbruck 9 1 0 8 5 22 3 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation