Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
SV Groedig 2 Rapid Vienna 1
Saturday, November 7
Austria Vienna 1 Salzburg 1
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1 Altach 1
Sturm Graz 3 SV Ried 2
Wolfsberger AC 2 Mattersburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Austria Vienna 15 9 4 2 28 19 31
-------------------------
2 Salzburg 15 8 4 3 37 20 28
3 Rapid Vienna 15 8 1 6 28 21 25
-------------------------
4 Sturm Graz 15 7 3 5 21 18 24
-------------------------
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 15 6 5 4 20 22 23
6 Mattersburg 15 7 1 7 24 28 22
7 SV Groedig 15 5 4 6 23 23 19
8 Altach 15 5 1 9 16 21 16
9 Wolfsberger AC 15 3 3 9 10 20 12
-------------------------
10 SV Ried 15 2 4 9 13 28 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation