Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Salzburg 4 SC Wiener Neustadt 1
Ried 1 Rapid Vienna 2
Saturday, October 4
Austria Vienna 0 Wolfsberger AC 2
FC Admira Wacker Modling 0 Altach 2
Sturm Graz 1 SV Grodig 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Wolfsberger AC 11 9 0 2 23 9 27
2 Salzburg 11 8 0 3 39 10 24
-------------------------
3 Rapid Vienna 11 5 3 3 19 15 18
4 Altach 11 4 4 3 14 16 16
-------------------------
5 Sturm Graz 11 4 3 4 15 15 15
6 Austria Vienna 11 2 6 3 13 17 12
7 FC Admira Wacker Modling 11 3 3 5 14 19 12
8 SV Groedig 11 2 5 4 11 20 11
9 Ried 11 2 3 6 12 19 9
-------------------------
10 SC Wiener Neustadt 11 2 1 8 13 33 7
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
10: Relegation