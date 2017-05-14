May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Altach 1 Sturm Graz 2 Saturday, May 13 Austria Vienna 3 SV Ried 0 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 3 Wolfsberger AC 2 Salzburg 1 Rapid Vienna 0 SKN St. Polten 1 Mattersburg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Salzburg 33 22 6 5 68 22 72 ------------------------- 2 Austria Vienna 33 19 3 11 63 44 60 3 Sturm Graz 33 18 3 12 53 36 57 ------------------------- 4 Altach 33 15 8 10 46 45 53 ------------------------- 5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 33 13 7 13 34 45 46 6 Rapid Vienna 33 9 10 14 46 40 37 7 Mattersburg 33 10 7 16 34 49 37 8 SKN St. Poelten 33 9 8 16 38 56 35 9 Wolfsberger AC 33 9 8 16 36 57 35 ------------------------- 10 SV Ried 33 9 4 20 28 52 31 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation