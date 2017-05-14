May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
Altach 1 Sturm Graz 2
Saturday, May 13
Austria Vienna 3 SV Ried 0
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 3 Wolfsberger AC 2
Salzburg 1 Rapid Vienna 0
SKN St. Polten 1 Mattersburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Salzburg 33 22 6 5 68 22 72
-------------------------
2 Austria Vienna 33 19 3 11 63 44 60
3 Sturm Graz 33 18 3 12 53 36 57
-------------------------
4 Altach 33 15 8 10 46 45 53
-------------------------
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 33 13 7 13 34 45 46
6 Rapid Vienna 33 9 10 14 46 40 37
7 Mattersburg 33 10 7 16 34 49 37
8 SKN St. Poelten 33 9 8 16 38 56 35
9 Wolfsberger AC 33 9 8 16 36 57 35
-------------------------
10 SV Ried 33 9 4 20 28 52 31
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation