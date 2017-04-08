April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Austria Vienna 1 SKN St. Polten 2
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0 Mattersburg 2
SV Ried 3 Rapid Vienna 0
Wolfsberger AC 0 Altach 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 27 18 5 4 60 18 59
-------------------------
2 Altach 28 15 5 8 41 36 50
3 Sturm Graz 27 15 3 9 46 26 48
-------------------------
4 Austria Vienna 28 15 2 11 50 42 47
-------------------------
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 28 10 6 12 26 40 36
6 Wolfsberger AC 28 9 6 13 31 45 33
7 Rapid Vienna 28 7 10 11 37 34 31
8 SKN St. Poelten 28 8 7 13 31 46 31
9 Mattersburg 28 8 6 14 28 42 30
-------------------------
10 SV Ried 28 8 2 18 25 46 26
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Salzburg v Sturm Graz (1430)