Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0 Austria Vienna 1
Rapid Vienna 2 Mattersburg 4
SV Groedig 4 SV Ried 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rapid Vienna 7 5 1 1 19 10 16
-------------------------
2 Austria Vienna 7 4 2 1 17 11 14
3 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 7 4 2 1 13 9 14
-------------------------
4 Mattersburg 7 4 0 3 14 14 12
-------------------------
5 Sturm Graz 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
6 Salzburg 6 2 2 2 12 9 8
7 SV Groedig 7 2 2 3 13 14 8
8 Wolfsberger AC 6 1 1 4 4 9 4
9 SV Ried 7 1 1 5 5 18 4
-------------------------
10 Altach 6 1 0 5 6 11 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
Sturm Graz v Salzburg (1430)
Wolfsberger AC v Altach (1700)