Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 17
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0 Sturm Graz 3
SV Ried 2 Altach 1
Wolfsberger AC 1 SKN St. Polten 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sturm Graz 8 6 1 1 18 6 19
-------------------------
2 Altach 8 5 0 3 12 11 15
3 Salzburg 7 4 2 1 13 5 14
-------------------------
4 Austria Vienna 7 4 1 2 15 12 13
-------------------------
5 Rapid Vienna 7 3 3 1 15 4 12
6 SV Ried 8 3 1 4 7 13 10
7 Wolfsberger AC 8 2 3 3 11 11 9
8 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 8 2 0 6 4 20 6
9 SKN St. Poelten 8 1 2 5 9 16 5
-------------------------
10 Mattersburg 7 1 1 5 7 13 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 18
Salzburg v Austria Vienna (1430)
Rapid Vienna v Mattersburg (1700)