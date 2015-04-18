April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 18
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 Altach 2
Salzburg 6 SC Wiener Neustadt 0
Sturm Graz 2 SV Groedig 1
SV Ried 0 Rapid Vienna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 29 18 4 7 84 38 58
2 Rapid Vienna 29 15 7 7 51 33 52
-------------------------
3 Sturm Graz 29 15 5 9 49 33 50
4 Altach 29 14 7 8 41 38 49
-------------------------
5 Wolfsberger AC 28 13 3 12 38 34 42
6 SV Ried 29 10 7 12 38 42 37
7 Austria Vienna 28 8 10 10 38 41 34
8 SV Groedig 29 8 7 14 38 51 31
9 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 29 4 11 14 27 54 23
-------------------------
10 SC Wiener Neustadt 29 6 5 18 28 68 23
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 19
Austria Vienna v Wolfsberger AC (1430)