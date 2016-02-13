Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 13 Altach 1 Mattersburg 2 SV Groedig 2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 SV Ried 1 Salzburg 0 Wolfsberger AC 0 Sturm Graz 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 22 11 7 4 46 25 40 ------------------------- 2 Austria Vienna 21 11 5 5 35 29 38 3 Rapid Vienna 21 12 1 8 43 28 37 ------------------------- 4 Sturm Graz 22 8 7 7 28 26 31 ------------------------- 5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 22 7 9 6 28 34 30 6 Mattersburg 22 8 5 9 31 41 29 7 Altach 22 8 2 12 28 33 26 8 SV Ried 22 7 5 10 27 36 26 9 SV Groedig 22 6 6 10 28 33 24 ------------------------- 10 Wolfsberger AC 22 5 5 12 18 27 20 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 14 Austria Vienna v Rapid Vienna (1530)