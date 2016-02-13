Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 13
Altach 1 Mattersburg 2
SV Groedig 2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2
SV Ried 1 Salzburg 0
Wolfsberger AC 0 Sturm Graz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 22 11 7 4 46 25 40
-------------------------
2 Austria Vienna 21 11 5 5 35 29 38
3 Rapid Vienna 21 12 1 8 43 28 37
-------------------------
4 Sturm Graz 22 8 7 7 28 26 31
-------------------------
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 22 7 9 6 28 34 30
6 Mattersburg 22 8 5 9 31 41 29
7 Altach 22 8 2 12 28 33 26
8 SV Ried 22 7 5 10 27 36 26
9 SV Groedig 22 6 6 10 28 33 24
-------------------------
10 Wolfsberger AC 22 5 5 12 18 27 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 14
Austria Vienna v Rapid Vienna (1530)