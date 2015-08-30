Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Sturm Graz 2 Salzburg 3
Wolfsberger AC 0 Altach 2
Saturday, August 29
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0 Austria Vienna 1
Rapid Vienna 2 Mattersburg 4
SV Groedig 4 SV Ried 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rapid Vienna 7 5 1 1 19 10 16
-------------------------
2 Austria Vienna 7 4 2 1 17 11 14
3 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 7 4 2 1 13 9 14
-------------------------
4 Mattersburg 7 4 0 3 14 14 12
-------------------------
5 Salzburg 7 3 2 2 15 11 11
6 Sturm Graz 7 2 3 2 9 8 9
7 SV Groedig 7 2 2 3 13 14 8
8 Altach 7 2 0 5 8 11 6
9 Wolfsberger AC 7 1 1 5 4 11 4
-------------------------
10 SV Ried 7 1 1 5 5 18 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation