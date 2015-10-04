Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Rapid Vienna 1 Salzburg 2
Saturday, October 3
Altach 1 Austria Vienna 2
SV Groedig 3 Sturm Graz 0
Mattersburg 0 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 4
Wolfsberger AC 1 SV Ried 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rapid Vienna 11 7 1 3 23 14 22
-------------------------
2 Salzburg 11 6 3 2 26 17 21
3 Austria Vienna 11 6 3 2 21 15 21
-------------------------
4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 11 6 2 3 18 12 20
-------------------------
5 Mattersburg 11 5 1 5 19 23 16
6 Sturm Graz 11 4 3 4 12 13 15
7 SV Groedig 11 3 3 5 19 20 12
8 Altach 11 4 0 7 12 15 12
9 SV Ried 11 2 3 6 9 21 9
-------------------------
10 Wolfsberger AC 11 1 3 7 6 15 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation