Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 29
Austria Vienna 1 WAC/ST. Andra 1
Wacker Innsbruck 0 Rapid Vienna 2
SC Wiener Neustadt 0 Mattersburg 0
Ried 1 FC Admira Wacker Modling 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rapid Vienna 10 7 1 2 17 4 22
2 Austria Vienna 10 7 1 2 15 5 22
-------------------------
3 Salzburg 9 5 3 1 18 10 18
4 Sturm Graz 9 5 1 3 14 12 16
-------------------------
5 WAC/ST. Andrae 10 4 2 4 13 10 14
-------------------------
6 FC Admira Wacker Modling 10 3 4 3 19 14 13
7 Mattersburg 10 4 1 5 14 19 13
8 Ried 10 3 2 5 10 12 11
9 SC Wiener Neustadt 10 1 3 6 7 22 6
-------------------------
10 Wacker Innsbruck 10 1 0 9 5 24 3
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 30
Salzburg v Sturm Graz (1400)