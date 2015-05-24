May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1 Sturm Graz 2
Rapid Vienna 0 SC Wiener Neustadt 0
Salzburg 3 Wolfsberger AC 0
Altach 2 SV Groedig 0
SV Ried 0 Austria Vienna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Salzburg 35 22 6 7 98 41 72
2 Rapid Vienna 34 17 10 7 61 38 61
-------------------------
3 Sturm Graz 35 16 9 10 57 41 57
4 Altach 35 16 8 11 49 49 56
-------------------------
5 Wolfsberger AC 35 16 4 15 44 45 52
-------------------------
6 SV Ried 35 12 7 16 49 51 43
7 Austria Vienna 35 10 12 13 44 50 42
8 SV Groedig 34 10 7 17 46 62 37
9 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 35 6 13 16 31 61 31
-------------------------
10 SC Wiener Neustadt 35 7 8 20 37 78 29
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation