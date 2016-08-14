Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Sturm Graz 3 Austria Vienna 1 Saturday, August 13 Rapid Vienna 4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0 Altach 3 SKN St. Polten 1 Mattersburg 3 Wolfsberger AC 1 SV Ried 0 Salzburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Altach 4 4 0 0 7 2 12 ------------------------- 2 Rapid Vienna 4 3 0 1 13 2 9 3 Sturm Graz 4 3 0 1 8 3 9 ------------------------- 4 Salzburg 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 ------------------------- 5 Austria Vienna 4 2 0 2 7 9 6 6 Wolfsberger AC 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 7 Mattersburg 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 8 SKN St. Poelten 4 1 0 3 4 8 3 9 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 4 1 0 3 3 8 3 ------------------------- 10 SV Ried 4 1 0 3 1 8 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S