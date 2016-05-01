Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Austria Vienna 0 Salzburg 2 Saturday, April 30 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 Altach 1 Sturm Graz 0 SV Ried 0 SV Groedig 2 Rapid Vienna 0 Wolfsberger AC 2 Mattersburg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 33 19 10 4 67 31 67 ------------------------- 2 Rapid Vienna 33 18 4 11 60 40 58 3 Austria Vienna 33 14 8 11 54 47 50 ------------------------- 4 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 33 12 11 10 41 44 47 ------------------------- 5 Sturm Graz 33 12 10 11 38 35 46 6 Wolfsberger AC 33 11 9 13 31 32 42 7 SV Ried 33 10 8 15 34 47 38 8 Mattersburg 33 10 8 15 37 64 38 9 Altach 33 11 4 18 37 47 37 ------------------------- 10 SV Groedig 33 8 8 17 38 50 32 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)