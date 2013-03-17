Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Mattersburg 0 Austria Vienna 4 Saturday, March 16 Rapid Vienna 1 FC Admira Wacker Modling 1 Salzburg 2 Ried 2 Sturm Graz 3 Wacker Innsbruck 2 WAC/ST. Andra 1 SC Wiener Neustadt 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Austria Vienna 26 20 4 2 65 18 64 2 Salzburg 26 14 9 3 60 30 51 ------------------------- 3 Sturm Graz 26 12 7 7 41 34 43 4 Rapid Vienna 26 12 6 8 41 27 42 ------------------------- 5 WAC/ST. Andrae 26 9 9 8 37 37 36 ------------------------- 6 Ried 26 9 5 12 43 40 32 7 Mattersburg 26 7 5 14 26 53 26 8 FC Admira Wacker Modling 26 5 7 14 36 52 22 9 SC Wiener Neustadt 26 5 7 14 19 45 22 ------------------------- 10 Wacker Innsbruck 26 7 1 18 23 55 22 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint