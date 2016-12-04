UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spanish King's Cup quarterfinal results

Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor