April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 SKN St. Polten 0 Rapid Vienna 3 Altach 0 Sturm Graz 1 SV Ried 0 Wolfsberger AC 0 Salzburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 29 20 5 4 63 18 65 ------------------------- 2 Sturm Graz 29 16 3 10 47 27 51 3 Altach 29 15 5 9 41 39 50 ------------------------- 4 Austria Vienna 28 15 2 11 50 42 47 ------------------------- 5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 29 11 6 12 28 40 39 6 Rapid Vienna 29 8 10 11 40 34 34 7 Wolfsberger AC 29 9 6 14 31 47 33 8 SKN St. Poelten 29 8 7 14 31 48 31 9 Mattersburg 28 8 6 14 28 42 30 ------------------------- 10 SV Ried 29 8 2 19 25 47 26 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Mattersburg v Austria Vienna (1300)