May 8 Big-spending Austrian champions Salzburg have been left red-faced for the second time this season after being knocked out of the domestic cup by third-tier Pasching.

Coach Roger Schmidt admitted that the rest of the country had enjoyed his side's humiliation after they lost 2-1 to Pasching in Tuesday's semi-final.

"Now, the whole of Austria is happy," said Schmidt, whose side suffered a similar embarrassment at the start of the season when they were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Luxemburg part-times F91 Dudelange.

"We have to shake ourselves up and get over this disappointment as soon as possible."

Salzburg, taken over by the Red Bull energy drinks manufacturer in 2005, have been repeatedly criticised in the last few years for the high turnover of players and coaches.

They have won the Austrian Bundesliga four times in the last six seasons but, despite Red Bull's financial support which makes them by far the richest club in the country, have failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Shortly after the Red Bull takeover, disillusioned fans formed a breakaway club, playing in the traditional violet-and-white with the original name Austria Salzburg, who are now in the third tier.

Pasching, who knocked out Rapid Vienna in the quarter-finals, play in the Regionalliga Mitte, one of three regional leagues which make up the third tier of Austrian football. (Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)