Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
VIENNA, June 24 Former Schalke 04 coach Ralf Rangnick, linked with the top job at England's Tottenham Hotspur, has been appointed sports director at Salzburg, the Austrian double winners said on Sunday.
Rangnick, who will also be in charge of development at sister club RB Leipzig in Germany is joined by former France and Liverpool coach Gerard Houllier, who takes over as global soccer director for the company which owns Salzburg and several other clubs.
The cash-rich club, owned by the Red Bull energy drinks company, also appointed Roger Schmidt, former coach of German second division club Paderborn, as Salzburg's new head coach.
"Salzburg will tackle the new tasks and challenges with a new team," the club said in a statement, saying more details would be available at a news conference on Monday.
Salzburg have dominated Austrian football since the club was taken over by Red Bull in 2005, winning the league four times in the last six seasons. They also won their first Austrian Cup in May.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Feb 26 Harry Kane netted a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur hammered Stoke City 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday to return to second place in the Premier League table.
LONDON, Feb 26 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was delighted to contribute a goal to the emphatic 4-0 win over Stoke City on Sunday only three days after letting his club down by being sent off at Wembley.