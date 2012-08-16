VIENNA Aug 16 The international career of
Austria defender Paul Scharner could be over after he left the
team's hotel before Wednesday's 2-0 friendly win over Turkey.
Scharner and the Austrian FA (OeFB) gave different accounts
of events surrounding the 32-year-old Hamburg SV defender.
"Even before I arrived, it was clear in the Austrian media
that I would no longer be playing against Turkey or in future,"
said Scharner on Hamburg's website (www.hsv.de) on Thursday.
The former West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic player
said national coach Marcel Koller had offered him an advisory
and motivational role instead of a place in the team.
"I said I cannot accept this role and therefore I cannot
make myself available as that is the coach's job," said
Scharner. "Koller then told me I would not play under him
again."
The Austrian federation said Scharner had demanded a key
role against Turkey and walked out of the team hotel when he was
not promised it.
"Paul has started twice recently and we have several
options, particularly in the centre of the defence, which is why
I wanted to use the game to try out something else," said
Koller.
"Since he could not accept this, he decided to go home."
Scharner described the OeFB's version as "absolutely
inaccurate".
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Frankfurt; Editing by Robert
Woodward)
(Created by Mark Meadows)