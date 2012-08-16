VIENNA Aug 16 The international career of Austria defender Paul Scharner could be over after he left the team's hotel before Wednesday's 2-0 friendly win over Turkey.

Scharner and the Austrian FA (OeFB) gave different accounts of events surrounding the 32-year-old Hamburg SV defender.

"Even before I arrived, it was clear in the Austrian media that I would no longer be playing against Turkey or in future," said Scharner on Hamburg's website (www.hsv.de) on Thursday.

The former West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic player said national coach Marcel Koller had offered him an advisory and motivational role instead of a place in the team.

"I said I cannot accept this role and therefore I cannot make myself available as that is the coach's job," said Scharner. "Koller then told me I would not play under him again."

The Austrian federation said Scharner had demanded a key role against Turkey and walked out of the team hotel when he was not promised it.

"Paul has started twice recently and we have several options, particularly in the centre of the defence, which is why I wanted to use the game to try out something else," said Koller.

"Since he could not accept this, he decided to go home."

Scharner described the OeFB's version as "absolutely inaccurate".