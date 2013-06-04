VIENNA, June 4 Slovenia's most successful coach Darko Milanic, winner of four league titles in five seasons with Maribor, has left the club to take over at Sturm Graz, the three-times Austrian champions said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old replaced interim coach Markus Schopp, who was not offered the post despite leading Sturm to fourth place in the Austrian Bundesliga and a place in the Europa League qualifiers.

Former Slovenia defender Milanic won two Austrian league titles during a seven-year spell as a player at Sturm and was assistant coach for a season.

Maribor retained the Slovenia league title this season, winning it for a record 11th time. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)