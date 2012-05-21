May 21 Ivica Vastic paid the price for another
trophy-less season at Austria Vienna when he was sacked by the
club on Monday after six months in charge.
"We've come to the conclusion that there is no sense in him
continuing to work here," said club chairman Markus Kraetschmer
after they finished fourth in the Austrian Bundesliga and missed
out on a place in European competition.
The last of their 23 Austrian titles came in 2005/06 and
since then Austrian football has been dominated by Salzburg
which enjoys the financial backing of the Red Bull energy drinks
manufacturer.
Austria Vienna's last piece of silverware was the Cup which
they won three seasons ago.
The team reached their peak in the 1970s and 1980s, winning
eight titles between 1976 and 1986 and reaching the European Cup
Winners' Cup final.
Vastic had taken over from Karl Daxbacher in December.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Ransom)