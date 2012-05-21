May 21 Ivica Vastic paid the price for another trophy-less season at Austria Vienna when he was sacked by the club on Monday after six months in charge.

"We've come to the conclusion that there is no sense in him continuing to work here," said club chairman Markus Kraetschmer after they finished fourth in the Austrian Bundesliga and missed out on a place in European competition.

The last of their 23 Austrian titles came in 2005/06 and since then Austrian football has been dominated by Salzburg which enjoys the financial backing of the Red Bull energy drinks manufacturer.

Austria Vienna's last piece of silverware was the Cup which they won three seasons ago.

The team reached their peak in the 1970s and 1980s, winning eight titles between 1976 and 1986 and reaching the European Cup Winners' Cup final.

Vastic had taken over from Karl Daxbacher in December. (Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Ransom)