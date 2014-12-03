MOSCOW Dec 3 Azerbaijan have named ex-Croatia midfielder Robert Prosinecki as head coach to replace Bertie Vogts who quit in October, the country's FA said on its website (www.affa.az) on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old has agreed to take over until the end of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign and inherits a team standing bottom of their Euro 2016 qualifying group without a point.

"Maybe we will not be able to beat Italy and Croatia, but we can play better than we have done so far," Prosinecki told reporters after he was unveiled.

Azerbaijan lost 2-1 away to Italy on Oct. 10 and were thrashed 6-0 in Croatia three days later. They began the campaign with a 2-1 home defeat by Bulgaria and lost their last qualifier 1-0 to visitors Norway in mid-November.

"I am an optimist and I believe this team has potential. We have to keep on working. After four losses we have to get things back on track and we must beat Malta in March," said Prosinecki referring to their next qualifier at home on March 28.

Other candidates interviewed for the Azerbaijan job included Roberto Mancini, Martin Jol and Slaven Bilic.

Prosinecki played 49 times for Croatia, scoring 10 goals, and became their assistant coach after hanging up his boots.

He has also been head coach of Red Star Belgrade and Turkish club Kayserispor, who he managed until the end of 2013.

Former Germany manager Vogts resigned on Oct. 17 after 6-1/2 years in charge having failed to help the country from the South Caucusus reach their first major tournament.

Vogts, who led Germany to victory at Euro 1996, took over as Azerbaijan manager in April 2008 and helped them earn a record nine points in the qualifying campaign for the 2014 World Cup.

($1 = 0.8114 Euros) (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)