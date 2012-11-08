MADRID Nov 8 Former Germany captain Michael Ballack has been banned from driving for 18 months and fined 6,750 euros ($8,600) after he was clocked speeding at 211 kilometres per hour on a Spanish highway in October.

The 36-year-old former Bayern Munich and Chelsea midfielder, who announced his retirement a couple of weeks before the incident, was driving his Audi Q7 at almost twice the speed limit of 120 kms per hour, according to the ruling by a court in Caceres published on Thursday.

Ballack, who was also ordered to pay the costs of the trial, has five days to lodge an appeal. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)