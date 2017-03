HELSINKI May 23 Barcelona will play a pre-season friendly in Helsinki against Finnish champions HJK on August 9, the local club said on Friday.

With the average August temperature in the Nordic country's capital around 16 degree Celsius, it would be a vastly different experience for many Barcelona players who represent their countries at next month's World Cup in tropical Brazil.

Barcelona earlier this week appointed Luis Enrique as its new coach following a disappointing season. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)