BERLIN May 2 Borussia Dortmund's Lucas Barrios
will leave the Bundesliga champions for Guangzhou Evergrande in
China after the clubs agreed on an undisclosed fee for the
27-year-old striker, the German side said on Wednesday.
The Paraguay international has signed a four-year deal with
the Chinese club after winning consecutive league titles with
Dortmund, who have already clinched this season's championship
ahead of Saturday's final round.
"Lucas Barrios won two Bundesliga titles with us and in 82
league games scored 39 goals... so that is why we met his wish
to change clubs and play first team football," Dortmund said in
a statement.
The forward, who joined from Chilean side Colo-Colo in 2009,
lost his spot in the Dortmund starting lineup to top scorer
Robert Lewandowski and had already expressed a desire to leave
during the winter transfer window.
