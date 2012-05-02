BERLIN May 2 Borussia Dortmund's Lucas Barrios will leave the Bundesliga champions for Guangzhou Evergrande in China after the clubs agreed on an undisclosed fee for the 27-year-old striker, the German side said on Wednesday.

The Paraguay international has signed a four-year deal with the Chinese club after winning consecutive league titles with Dortmund, who have already clinched this season's championship ahead of Saturday's final round.

"Lucas Barrios won two Bundesliga titles with us and in 82 league games scored 39 goals... so that is why we met his wish to change clubs and play first team football," Dortmund said in a statement.

The forward, who joined from Chilean side Colo-Colo in 2009, lost his spot in the Dortmund starting lineup to top scorer Robert Lewandowski and had already expressed a desire to leave during the winter transfer window. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)