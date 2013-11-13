BERLIN Nov 13 Bayern Munich enjoyed a record-breaking season off the pitch for 2012-13, posting a turnover of 393 million euros ($526.80 million), up from 332 million ($445.03 million) in 2011-12, for the best result in 113 years, the club said on Wednesday.

When turnover for the Allianz Arena Stadium Ltd was taken into account, the treble-winning club's figure cracked the 400 million euro mark for the first time and stood at 432.8 million($580.15 million), Bayern said at their annual general assembly in Munich.

The Bavarians, who last season became the first German team to win the domestic league and Cup double as well as the Champions League, saw a sharp rise in sponsorship and marketing revenues, topping 102 million euros ($136.73 million), up from 82 million ($109.92 million)the previous season.

Merchandising income also recorded a steep rise to 82.8 million euros ($110.99 million), from 57.4 million ($76.94 million)in the last fiscal year.

Core earnings, referred to by the financial acronym EBITDA, dipped slightly to 67 million ($89.81 million), down from 69.3 million ($92.89 million). After tax profit stood at 14 million($18.77 million), up from 11 million ($14.74 million) while the club's equity further increased to 286.8 million euros ($384.44 million).

"The Bayern company set a new record turnover in the past year and that makes it part of the big clubs in world football," said Bayern's financial chief Jan-Christian Dreesen with all four trophies won in recent months, including the European Super Cup, on display next to the speaker's podium.

The German record champions also saw an increase in membership, from 195,689 last season to 223,985 registered members.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are the world's richest club's by income. Real's revenues exceeded 500 million euros ($670.22 million) for a second consecutive season in 2012-13, rising 1.3 percent to 520.9 million ($698.24 million), the club said last month.

Barcelona said this week that income for last season was just over 490 million euros ($656.82 million)and was projected to rise to 509 million ($682.29 million)in 2013-14. ($1 = 0.7460 euros)