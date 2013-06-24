MUNICH, June 24 Factbox on Pep Guardiola who
took charge of treble-winning Bayern Munich on Monday at the
start of a three-year contract running until June 2016.
* Born Josep Guardiola i Sala, Jan. 18, 1971, Santpedor,
Spain.
* Played as a defensive midfielder and joined Barcelona's
youth academy in 1984. Given his first team debut by coach Johan
Cruyff in 1990.
* Won six league titles, two King's Cups, the European Cup
Winners' Cup in 1997 and the club's first European Cup in 1992
before moving on in 2001.
* Had spells with Brescia and AS Roma and played in Qatar and
Mexico before retiring in 2006.
* His career with Brescia was disrupted when he tested
positive for nandrolone after a league match and was banned for
four months. Guardiola protested his innocence and eventually
cleared his name through the courts in 2009.
* Helped Spain win the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona
Olympics and won 47 caps for the full national side.
* Began coaching career in 2007 when he was appointed coach
of Barcelona B, the club's reserve team, steering them to the
top of their group and promotion from Spain's tercera
(fourth-tier) division.
* President Joan Laporta promoted him to his first top-flight
post to replace Frank Rijkaard in 2008 and he guided the side to
a treble in his first campaign.
* They won La Liga, beat Athletic Bilbao in the King's Cup
final and defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League
final in Rome.
* Won a total of six trophies in 2009 by adding the European
and Spanish Super Cups and Barcelona's first Club World Cup.
* Won a second successive La Liga title in 2010 with a record
99-point haul, recording only one defeat.
* In Guardiola's third campaign, Barca retained the Spanish
Super Cup, went on a 23-match unbeaten run on the road, a club
record, and won the league again but were beaten 1-0 by
Mourinho's Real Madrid in the King's Cup final.
* Beat United again in the Champions League with a 3-1
triumph in London.
* In the 2011-12 campaign Barca won the European and Spanish
Super Cups, a second Club World Cup and the King's Cup in
Guardiola's final match as coach.
* Barca reached a record-equalling fifth consecutive
Champions League semi-final but were undone 3-2 on aggregate by
Chelsea.
* In four seasons as a coach Guardiola won nine out of 15
'Clasicos' against Real Madrid. He drew four and lost twice. Won
14 trophies.
* Guardiola announced in April 2012 he would step down from
the Barcelona job at the end of the season to spend time with
his family and recuperate. He spent much of the year in New
York.
* He signed a three-year deal with Bayern on January, taking
over from Jupp Heynckes who led the team to an unprecedented
treble of titles for a German team with the domestic League and
Cup double as well as the Champions League title.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)