BERLIN Nov 28 Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has been ruled out for around two weeks after picking up a thigh muscle injury in their 3-1 Champions League win at CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

Lahm, 30, underwent checks upon the team's return to Munich on Thursday and will miss their next two league games.

"He will miss the upcoming games against Eintracht Braunschweig (on Saturday) and Augsburg," the club said in a statement.

Bayern, four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, are already missing several key players through injury, including Bastian Schweinsteiger, Franck Ribery, Claudio Pizarro and Xherdan Shaqiri, as well as long-term absentee Holger Badstuber.

