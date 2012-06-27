BERLIN, June 27 Bayern Munich have agreed terms
with VfL Wolfsburg for the transfer of Croatia forward Mario
Mandzukic, who will sign a four-year deal pending a medical in
the coming days, the German Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
Mandzukic, who scored three goals for Croatia in the
European championship, joined Wolfsburg in 2010 but despite
scoring 12 goals in the recently completed season fell out of
favour with coach Felix Magath.
"We are very happy to be getting a top Bundesliga striker
with Mario Mandzukic, who showed his scoring abilities at the
Euro," Bayern sports director Christian Nerlinger said.
Mandzukic is seen as another attacking option alongside
Mario Gomez as Bayern plot how to wrestle the Bundesliga title
off Borussia Dortmund, who have won German soccer's top
competition the past two seasons.
