* Bayern sign Martinez for reported German record
* Martinez departure a hefty blow for Bilbao
(Adds details)
MUNICH Aug 29 Bayern Munich have completed the
signing of Athletic Bilbao's Spain midfielder Javi Martinez, the
Bundesliga side said on Wednesday, in a deal widely reported to
be worth a German record of 40 million euros ($49.20 million).
Martinez, 23, had rescinded his contract with Bilbao - which
had a buyout clause of 40 million euros - and been given
permission to join Bayern by the Spanish football federation
(RFEF) and the professional football league (LFP), Bayern said
in a statement on their website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de).
He has passed a medical and was available to play
immediately.
"This was without question a complicated transfer so we are
all the happier that Javi Martinez is finally with us," Bayern
CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said of the negotiations which have
dragged on for several weeks.
Before Bayern confirmed the deal, Bilbao said in a statement
that Martinez had travelled to Germany without their permission
on Tuesday to finalise the move and they had asked him for an
explanation.
Raised at Osasuna, Martinez was signed by Bilbao as a
17-year-old in 2006 and has played for Spain at all age levels.
He flourished last season under coach Marcelo Bielsa, helping
his team reach the finals of the King's Cup and the Europa
League.
BOTH COMPETITIONS
Bayern are desperate to win a title this season after
finishing as runners-up in the Bundesliga and German Cup last
term, beaten by Borussia Dortmund in both competitions.
Bayern, also runners-up in last season's Champions League,
have insisted that they can afford the versatile Martinez who
can play either in central defence or in midfield.
The Bavarians, who set the previous record of 35 million
euros when they signed striker Mario Gomez from VfB Stuttgart
three years ago, are proud of their reputation as a club with
solid finances who live within their means.
However, a series of nagging injuries to playmaker Bastian
Schweinsteiger has prompted them to look for other options in
the centre of midfield.
"He's a type of player we don't have at the moment," said
sporting director Matthias Sammer this month, while club
president Uli Hoeness had that the deal that it would not break
the bank.
"Bayern have ambitious targets and we can afford it," he
said. "We've worked for decades so that we don't have to go to
the credit department for a transfer like this."
Although Martinez was in the Spain squad which won the 2010
World Cup and Euro 2012, he has only won eight caps and many are
baffled as to why Bayern have forked out so much for a player
who is not a regular international.
Former Bayern coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, now in charge of the
Switzerland national team, has suggested that the expectation
could weigh heavily on Martinez.
Bayern also announced that the Spaniard would be given the
number eight shirt once worn by West Germany international Paul
Breitner. His contract is for five years.
Bilbao had made it clear they wanted to hold on to both the
Martinez and his Spain team mate Fernando Llorente, who has said
he wants to leave and has been linked in media reports with a
move to Italian champions Juventus.
The uncertainty over the pair's future has disrupted the
Basque club's start to the season and they are bottom of La Liga
after losing their opening two matches.
(Editing by Justin Palmer and Ed Osmond)