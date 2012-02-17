LOS ANGELES Feb 16 Former England captain
David Beckham has offered his support to Fabio Capello, the
Italian who called time on Beckham's international career, after
his decision to stand down as England manager.
In his first public comments on the issue, Beckham said he
was disappointed Capello had quit the job so close to the
European championships, but said he respected his decision and
believed the manager should always be allowed to choose the
captain.
"I've been working with Fabio for quite a few years. It's
sad, obviously that he stepped at a critical stage for England,"
Beckham told reporters after training with the LA Galaxy on
Thursday.
"You know he's done it for his own reasons. You know he's a
manager that I respect a lot, a person I respect a lot. I wish
him all the best."
Capello's turbulent reign as England manager ended last week
when he resigned after meeting with the FA, who stripped John
Terry of the captaincy for allegedly racially abusing Queens
Park Rangers' defender Anton Ferdinand.
Terry, who would have led England at this year's European
Championship, denies the charge and Capello later expressed his
frustration that the decision had been made without his
consultation.
When Beckham was asked whether the captaincy should be
decided by the coach or the FA, he backed the manager.
"Coach's call. You know I think that's always the case,"
Beckham said.
"Obviously a decision was taken ... to take the captaincy
away from John. Going forward, I'm sure the captain will be
picked by whatever manager steps in."
Beckham, who has not given up hope of being recalled to the
England squad even after Capello said last year he was too old
for international duty, also reiterated his preference for an
Englishman to run the national team.
Beckham offered his support to Tottenham Hotspur manager
Harry Redknapp, who has emerged as one of the frontrunners for
the job.
"Harry's a great man, great manager. His man management is
incredible," Beckham said.
"I know players, obviously, who have played up him. I've
trained under him. He's not just a great manager but he's a
great person as well."
