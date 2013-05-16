(adds PSG chairman comments)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS May 16 Former England captain David Beckham, who will retire at the end of the season, made little impact on the field for Paris St Germain but helped put the club back on the world soccer map.

Beckham, at 38 the oldest outfield player in Ligue 1, came behind France international Blaise Matuidi and Italians Marco Verratti or Thiago Motta in coach Carlo Ancelotti's pecking order, making only nine league appearances since his debut in late February.

One goal assist and a red card were the most noteworthy moments of Beckham's short Parisian adventure, yet he left with compliments ringing in his ears.

"Everyone was excited when they knew he was coming because he had a fantastic reputation as a pro and a man, and great quality on the field still," PSG assistant coach Paul Clement told BeIN Sport this month.

"He gets on with everyone - first out to training, the last one back in, a real enthusiasm for the game. He's been a breath of fresh air."

A statement on the club's website from chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi expressed regret that Beckham was hanging up his boots for good.

"I would have loved to see him playing a further year with PSG jersey," he said in a statement.

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also full of praise.

"He's got a lot of experience. He was as important off the pitch as he was on the field," Ibrahimovic said before the Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona.

Beckham was a surprise starter in the first leg at the Parc des Princes and he did not disappoint that day even if PSG were eventually knocked out on away goals.

What will remain in the memory is his arrival with great ceremony in the French capital and the donation of his salary by his new club to a local children's charity.

However, if he had decided to stay on, Beckham would have become a France resident for tax purposes and would have been subject to the 75 per cent super tax for revenues above one million euros ($1.29 million) a year.

Beckham still has two games as a PSG player, at home against Stade Brest on Saturday, when the team will celebrate the Ligue 1 title with their fans, and at Lorient.

That game might not be the end of his French interlude, as PSG now hope to keep him in a ambassador role.

"It's a great honnor to have convinced him to join Paris St Germain in January, to have seen him bring his outstanding talent to this team and that his last jersey will be ours," al-Khelaifi said.

"We are now discussing the possibilities to continue working together at PSG," he added.

