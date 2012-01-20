Jan 20 David Beckham's re-signing with the
Los Angeles Galaxy has reignited Beckham-Mania in Canada with
Toronto FC seeing ticket sales climb for its Champions League
playoff against the Major League Soccer (MLS) champions in
March.
Toronto FC said on Friday, ticket sales for the first leg of
the CONCACAF quarter-final, set for March 7, had pushed past
35,000 guaranteeing a new home attendance record.
The game will mark Beckham's only appearance in Toronto this
season.
Toronto FC officials said ticket sales had been steady but
news on Wednesday that the former England captain had spurned
lucrative club offers in Europe and would return to the Galaxy
on a fresh two-year contract is expected to produce a sellout of
45,000 at the Rogers Centre.
"We're very hopeful for a sellout," said Rajani Kamath,
spokesperson for Toronto FC owners Maple Leaf Sports and
Entertainment. "We are already past the capacity we would have
had at BMO Field.
"The sales have been pretty steady, we have had tremendous
response from the moment they wenton sale."
Beckham's original five-year deal with the Galaxy concluded
last year and there had been widespread speculation the former
Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder was considering
offers from Paris St. Germain and a number of English clubs.
