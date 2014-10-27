Oct 27 Andrey Zygmantovich has been named Belarus caretaker, the country's football federation (BFF) said.

Belarus have been without a coach since Oct. 13 when Georgy Kondratyev resigned after picking up just one point from his team's first three Euro 2016 qualifiers.

"Talks are continuing with the list of candidates we have assembled for the head coach position of the national team," the BFF said.

"In accordance with the wishes of some of the coaches not to reveal their names, the full list cannot be published at the moment," the BFF said on its website.

Belarus suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw with Luxembourg before defeats against Ukraine and leaders Slovakia left them one from bottom of Group C.

Zygmantovich has worked with a number of clubs in Belarus, and had spells with Lithuanian side Kaunas and Russia's Sibir Novosibirsk but has been without work since 2012. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy in Moscow; Editing by Rex Gowar)