Nov 9 Champions League combatants BATE Borisov won the Belarussian title with two games to spare by crushing Naftan Novopolotsk 4-0 on Sunday.

It was their ninth straight domestic league crown and their 11th in total.

BATE have been disappointing in Champions League Group H this season.

Coach Alexander Yermakovich's side are third in the section with three points from four games and suffered 7-0 and 5-0 defeats by Shakhtar Donetsk in their last two matches. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tony Jimenez)