Dec 4 Former Dynamo Kiev midfielder Alexander Khatskevich has been named as coach of Belarus in succession to Georgiy Kondratyev who quit in October.

"The main task is to strive for more consistency," the 41-year-old Khatskevich told a news conference on Thursday.

"I can say that no matter who the opponents are we will not play with five defenders."

Khatskevich is hoping to be in the job for at least three years but said "there will be an agreement that if there is no progress I will step down".

Belarus have picked up just one point from their first four matches in Euro 2016 Group C qualifying.

They suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw with Luxembourg before losing to Ukraine, Slovakia and Spain. Andrey Zygmantovich took over briefly as caretaker coach when Kondratyev resigned.

Khatskevich scored four goals in 38 appearances for Belarus as a player.

He has previously been coach of Dynamo Minsk and the Belarus Under-18 team, and an assistant with Ukraine's senior squad.

Since 2011 Khatskevich has worked as coach of Dynamo Kiev's reserves. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)