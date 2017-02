BRUSSELS, June 16 Anderlecht have reached agreement with Swiss Rene Weiler to take over as coach but are still in discussions with his last club Nuremburg, the Belgian outfit said on Thursday.

A brief statement on the Anderlecht website (www.rsca.be/nl) ended days of furious speculation over the identity of a new coach for the 33-time Belgian champions.

Weiler, 42, led Nuremburg to third place in Germany's second division last season but they failed get back to the Bundesliga after losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in a promotion-relegation playoff.

Anderlecht fired previous coach Besnik Hasi at the end of last season after they finished runners-up to Club Bruges. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)