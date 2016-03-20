BRUSSELS, March 20 Standard Liege's Ivan Santini headed the winner three minutes from fulltime to clinch the Belgian Cup with a 2-1 final victory over holders Club Bruges on Sunday.

Croatian Santini headed home a cross from Mathieu Dossevi in the 87th minute as the game headed for extra time at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Santini had set up the opening goal for Standard just after the quarter-hour mark, playing a one-two with scorer Jean-Luc Dompe.

The lead, however, lasted just 10 minutes before Israeli international Lior Rafaelov, who scored the winner in last year's final, netted with a stunning free kick.

Standard's victory helps make up for a disappointing campaign in which they finished outside the top six in the regular season standings and missed out on the post-season playoffs. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)