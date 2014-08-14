BRUSSELS Aug 14 Belgian international midfielder Steven Defour has moved back home to champions Anderlecht in a club record six million-euro (8.02 million US dollar) move from FC Porto.

The 26-year-old, sent off in his only appearance at the World Cup in Brazil in June, signed a five-year contract on Wednesday.

Defour, who was won 44 caps for Belgium, was previously the object of much scorn from Anderlecht fans for provocative performances during his time at rivals Standard Liege.

"I know that I did play on the edge in matches against Anderlecht and it was not an easy decision (to sign for them) but I always had respect for the club," he told reporters.

Defour is likely to make his debut next Sunday when Anderlecht, who top the league after the first three matches of the season, visit Westerlo. (1 US dollar = 0.7486 euro) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)