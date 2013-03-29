Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Friday Play-offs - Play-off I Saturday, March 30 (GMT) Zulte Waregem v Lokeren (1900) Play-offs - Play-off I Monday, April 1 (GMT) Club Bruges v Standard Liege (1230) Anderlecht v Racing Genk (1600) Play-offs - Relegation play-off Saturday, March 30 (GMT) Beerschot v Cercle Bruges (1900) Play-offs - Play-off II - Group A Saturday, March 30 (GMT) Ghent v Mons-Bergen (1700) Lierse v Kortrijk (1900) Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B Saturday, March 30 (GMT) Mechelen v Charleroi (1900) OH Leuven v Waasland-Beveren (1900)
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.