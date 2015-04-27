April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Monday
Play-offs - Play-off I
Tuesday, April 28 (GMT)
Kortrijk v Standard Liege (1830)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Wednesday, April 29 (GMT)
Club Bruges v Charleroi (1830)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Thursday, April 30 (GMT)
Ghent v Anderlecht (1830)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Saturday, May 2 (GMT)
Standard Liege v Club Bruges (1600)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Sunday, May 3 (GMT)
Kortrijk v Ghent (1230)
Charleroi v Anderlecht (1600)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group A
Saturday, May 2 (GMT)
Mechelen v Zulte Waregem (1800)
Racing Genk v Waasland-Beveren (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B
Friday, May 1 (GMT)
Oostende v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1830)
Westerlo v Lokeren (1830)