April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Monday
Play-offs - Play-off I
Friday, April 11 (GMT)
Lokeren v Anderlecht (1830)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Saturday, April 12 (GMT)
Zulte Waregem v Club Bruges (1600)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Sunday, April 13 (GMT)
Racing Genk v Standard Liege (1600)
Play-offs - Relegation play-off
Saturday, April 12 (GMT)
OH Leuven v Mons-Bergen (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group A
Saturday, April 12 (GMT)
Ghent v Waasland-Beveren (1800)
Oostende v Lierse (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B
Saturday, April 12 (GMT)
Cercle Bruges v Charleroi (1800)
Kortrijk v Mechelen (1800)