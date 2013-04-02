April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Tuesday
Play-offs - Play-off I
Friday, April 5 (GMT)
Lokeren v Club Bruges (1830)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Saturday, April 6 (GMT)
Standard Liege v Anderlecht (1600)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Sunday, April 7 (GMT)
Racing Genk v Zulte Waregem (1600)
Play-offs - Relegation play-off
Saturday, April 6 (GMT)
Cercle Bruges v Beerschot (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group A
Saturday, April 6 (GMT)
Kortrijk v Ghent (1800)
Mons-Bergen v Lierse (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B
Saturday, April 6 (GMT)
Charleroi v OH Leuven (1800)
Waasland-Beveren v Mechelen (1800)